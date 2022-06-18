Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds remain without power after Friday’s severe storms
Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)
Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
The heat wave likely ends with big storms this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Out with a bang - big heat and big storms today
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns

Latest News

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s
FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today but cooler tomorrow