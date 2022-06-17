Submit a Tip
Wildlife rehab rules out foul play in series of duck deaths in Horry County

Pictured is a Muscovy duck (Source: WECT)
Pictured is a Muscovy duck (Source: WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The results of tests done on some ducks found dead in Horry County have been completed.

WMBF News received several emails from people concerned about Muscovy that were found dead at the Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe Apartments in the Socastee area.

There were concerns that it could be the avian flu.

The CEO of Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Kimberly Cerimele, said the results show that there was no foul play that attributed to the ducks’ deaths.

The results concluded that the ducks died from a bacterial infection, but could not rule out Duck Viral Enteritis (DVE), which can impact the esophagus and small intestine.

Cerimele explained there is only one specific test done for DVE and the rehab center has been successful in finding a lab that could do the test to confirm that DVE caused the ducks’ deaths.

