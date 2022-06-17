Tidelands Health provides gas cards for cancer patients in need of transportation help

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health recently received a grant that will help cancer patients with more than just their treatments.

Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the American Cancer Society, Tidelands is giving gas card to patients in need.

The gas cards are given to patients who may need financial help or patients who do not have family or friends to take them to their appointments.

Cancer patients face many challenges, and Tidelands Health said getting to their medical appointments shouldn’t be one of them.

The grant was written based on a community health needs assessment which found transportation is one of the main barriers for patients who need to get to and from treatment.

Tidelands Director of Cancer Services Terry Pickett said this is a fantastic opportunity they are grateful to take advantage of.

“We’ve had patients I’ve heard in the past that couldn’t make their treatments, so you know they’re left without that option of care. So, having this opportunity to get them up here when they don’t have any family or friends to take them up for treatment. And get them their treatment, get them what they need so they can live a nice healthy high-quality life,” said Pickett.

Some patients have treatments every day or every week, and with gas prices sky-high, transportation leave a hole in your wallet.

“Our market goes all the way down to Georgetown, and if they need radiation, they have to come up to Murrells Inlet. And that’s every day, round trip. You know, that’ll empty your gas tanks very quickly,” said Pickett.

Tidelands has helped eight patients with gas cards so far.

Tidelands also hopes to work with Lyft or Uber to help the patients who do not have anyone to drive them to treatments.

This would allow Tidelands to arrange rides to and from appointments for patients in need.

