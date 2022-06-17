Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC posts record number of jobs, but unemployment remains unchanged

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey says when looking at May’s employment situation, both the...
SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey says when looking at May’s employment situation, both the number of people unemployed and the unemployment rate are virtually the same as April(Storyblocks)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - While the number of people in South Carolina who are unemployed remained virtually unchanged in May, officials with South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce say they’re seeing the highest number of job openings posted online in recorded history.

SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey says when looking at May’s employment situation, both the number of people unemployed and the unemployment rate are virtually the same as April. About 79,000 people in the state were unemployed, and the unemployment rate is about 3.3 percent for May, Ellzey said.

The estimated number of South Carolinians working jumped to more than 2.3 million, which is more than 9,400 more than last month and more than 55,000 more than this time last year.

Ellzey says the state now has more than 114,000 postings on SC Works Online Services, which is the most in recorded history.

He said the state’s labor force, which includes working and unemployed people looking for work, increased by 9,400 to more than 2.4 million in May. That’s more than 26,000 more compared to May of 2021.

Industries that reported gains in May were leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and education and health services.

Ellzey said the state has 73,000 more people working now than before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

Darryl Bellamy
Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state
Tidelands Health recently received a grant that will help ease the burden of transportation...
Tidelands Health provides gas cards for cancer patients in need of transportation help
2 arrested, 1 wanted after Scotland County drug bust
1 wanted, 2 arrested after Scotland County drug bust
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Darlington County