Police investigate after man shot, killed in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed in Marion.

Police were called at 9 p.m. to James Court where officers were told by witnesses that a man had been shot and taken to MUSC in Mullins by a personal car.

Witnesses told officers that several people were seen shooting at the corner of James Court and Pine Street in the direction of the victim.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The person’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or Central Dispatch at 843-423-8399. You can remain anonymous.

