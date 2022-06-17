Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Pints For Paws’ set to help benefit animal shelters across the Grand Strand

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Now more than ever, animal shelters around the Grand Stand are asking for help with adoptions as they approach capacity.

In an effort to ease the strain, organizers are hosting a “Pints for Paws” event on Saturday at Tidal Creek Brewhouse.

Shelters involved include Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, the Grand Strand Humane Society, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and Boxer Rescue.

The event promises opportunities to adopt pets, along with other vendors, live music and food. Proceeds will also go toward helping animal shelters across the Grand Strand.

“All the vendors even give back to the shelters,” said Michelle Loscalzo, Marketing Director for Chris Koppel Properties. “We all have rescue dogs, so we’re animal lovers, and so we’re very passionate about giving back to the animal shelters.”

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

VIDEO: Vanished: Have you seen Sonie Toe?
1 killed in Florence County crash involving 2 motorcycles
Kelli Sinsabaugh lost her son Austin Streeter in a single-car accident nearly three years ago.
This Is Carolina: Conway woman finds triumph through tragedy of losing her son
VIDEO: Grand Strand Pride hosts event in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Grand Strand Pride hosts event in Myrtle Beach