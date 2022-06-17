‘Pints For Paws’ set to help benefit animal shelters across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Now more than ever, animal shelters around the Grand Stand are asking for help with adoptions as they approach capacity.

In an effort to ease the strain, organizers are hosting a “Pints for Paws” event on Saturday at Tidal Creek Brewhouse.

Shelters involved include Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, the Grand Strand Humane Society, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and Boxer Rescue.

The event promises opportunities to adopt pets, along with other vendors, live music and food. Proceeds will also go toward helping animal shelters across the Grand Strand.

“All the vendors even give back to the shelters,” said Michelle Loscalzo, Marketing Director for Chris Koppel Properties. “We all have rescue dogs, so we’re animal lovers, and so we’re very passionate about giving back to the animal shelters.”

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.