NWS confirms tornado touched down in Darlington County

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Pee Dee on Thursday.

A preliminary report from the NWS states the twister happened northeast of Lamar at around 6:30 p.m. as a line of strong storms passed through the Pee Dee.

No details regarding possible damage caused by the storm were immediately available.

More information is expected as the NWS conducts a storm survey.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

