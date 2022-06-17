NWS confirms tornado touched down in Darlington County
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Pee Dee on Thursday.
A preliminary report from the NWS states the twister happened northeast of Lamar at around 6:30 p.m. as a line of strong storms passed through the Pee Dee.
No details regarding possible damage caused by the storm were immediately available.
More information is expected as the NWS conducts a storm survey.
