Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor

Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)(JRLDC/Horry County PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has been arrested after a dog was recently found inside a trash compactor in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said 61-year-old Carolyn Zanghi, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged under the county’s animal care and treatment ordinance on Friday.

An arrest warrant states officers responded to the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s facility on Jones Road on June 9 in response to the dog being found. It also states Zanghi was found to be the dog’s owner and “intentionally and neglectfully abandoned the dog in the compactor.”

Police said they received a tip from a community member that led to Zanghi’s arrest.

The HCPD added the dog involved remains in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center, but is not up for adoption as of Friday.

Online records show Zanghi remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

