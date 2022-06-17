Myrtle Beach has seen 9 sea turtle nests so far this season, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The sea turtle nesting season has been a good one so far for part of the Grand Strand.

The City of Myrtle Beach said Friday that it’s located nine nests on beaches since the season began in May.

Officials added that the nests have each been moved to a safer location.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law. Those found harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests could face fines of up to thousands of dollars in fines and/or jail time.

South Carolina saw 5,644 sea turtle nests last year, a slightly higher number than seen in 2020.

