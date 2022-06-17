Submit a Tip
Locally owned and operated, Design the Sign celebrates 10 years in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From any type of sign you can imagine, to vehicle and window wraps, business cards, and more. Design the Sign has a passion for helping businesses and people spread their message.

What started originally as helping people with websites, developed into what we now know as Design the Sign in Myrtle Beach. We loved going behind the scenes to learn all about the services they offer, make our own sign, and hear the inspiring story of Olga Kazakova who started the business from the ground up.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

