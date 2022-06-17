Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Documents obtained by WMBF News state an Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid a murder suspect in his home.

Arrest warrants state police arrived at a home on Mcneil Chapel Road on June 3 as they were searching for Nasirea Grate. Grate was wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting along Highway 554 that killed two people. It was believed that he had been at the home around the time of the incident.

Officers then made contact with Darryl Bellamy, who said he was the only person inside the home and didn’t let the police inside. He also claimed to have not seen Grate in several days. A perimeter was then set up around the home as Bellamy entered and exited multiple times.

Grate then came out of the home and surrendered to officers after around an hour. He is now one of three people facing charges in connection to the double shooting on Highway 554.

Warrants state Bellamy “did hinder, prevent or obstruct officers from the execution of a lawful arrest warrant.”

Additional reports and warrants also describe a number of malnourished dogs being found at the home with heavy chains. The dogs were also infested with fleas and had buckets of dirty water, according to police.

Two chicken pens were also found with several chickens inside, but neither had food or water.

Online records show Bellamy is charged with seven counts related to animal neglect. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 10 on a $3,500 bond after being booked the day prior.

Officials later told WMBF News that Bellamy’s arrest was one of two cases that recently caused the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close.

Per an additional incident report, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Moore Road in Longs on the morning of June 3. Officers found “a large number of dogs chained up in the woods in two separate spots,” according to the report.

It also states the dogs were “thin-looking” and most of the dogs had broken down a doghouse nearby. The dogs were then taken to the HCACC to be placed on legal hold.

The owner, identified by police as Curtis Wilson, was given citations after speaking with a detective.

The HCACC has since re-opened but will be closed from June 18-20 in observance of Juneteenth. It will be open again June 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

