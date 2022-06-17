Submit a Tip
Grand Strand PRIDE holds celebration in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Klein and Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand PRIDE brought a Pride Month celebration to downtown Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

The event featured a food truck and a DJ for entertainment as people from the LGBTQ+ community came out to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones.

Organizers say while things have progressed for the LGBTQ+ community over the years, there’s still work to be done.

“Overall, things have changed for the better during my lifetime,” said Terry Livingston, of Grand Strand PRIDE. “I am worried that where we’ve been getting used to slowly gaining rights, I see them possibly eroding away in the future.”

The event comes as organizers try to spread awareness about an upcoming peaceful protest in response to recent actions from Horry County Council.

The council recently voted to rescind a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month in the county. Councilman Danny Hardee made a motion to reconsider the vote during the council’s June 8 meeting only citing the resolution’s number, but never actually saying what it was.

MORE COVERAGE | Horry County Council quietly rescinds resolution designating June as ‘Pride Month’

Council members originally voted to pass the resolution at their May 17 meeting.

He later told WMBF News that he believes Pride Month isn’t needed, adding that it’s not what he believes in.

Livingston on Thursday also acknowledged actions such as the one the council took could be the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s a time not to get too comfortable with the way things are today,” he said. “Just like the county gave us the proclamation and three weeks later took it back. The same thing could happen with other things that we take for granted.”

Grand Strand PRIDE’s demonstration is set to take place on June 21, the same day as Horry County Council’s next meeting. Organizers are asking those attending the demonstration to be respectful of those entering and leaving the government building.

