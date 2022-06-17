Submit a Tip
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under South Carolina’s two strikes law Friday.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on Friday, a Georgetown County jury convicted Shannon Lane Bone, 40, of armed robbery and she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under the South Carolina two strikes law.

Bone was convicted of the 2017 robbery of the 521 Mini Mart located on Highway 521 between Andrews and Georgetown on Dec. 31. Smith said. Bone wore a mask and hooded shirt and presented a gun to the clerk when she took cash, cigarettes and candy from the store.

According to court documents, other employees in the store chased after the vehicle Bone left in and gave police her license tag number, which was registered to her.

Employees also realized she had been inside the store about 2 a.m. that morning. Both events were caught on the store’s surveillance camera system. She was arrested Jan. 4, 2018, in Alabama.

Because Bone had a prior conviction of attempted armed robbery in 2003 in Louisiana and served a seven-year prison sentence, the most recent conviction was her second strike under South Carolina’s two strikes law.

She also had convictions in South Carolina for burglary in 2001 and 2013 and a 2015 conviction of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Bone also has a pending murder charge in Georgetown County and that will be scheduled for trial at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

