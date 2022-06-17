Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Florence County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in the Pee Dee, according to the Florence County Coroner.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 378 and Park Avenue.

Pye said the motorcycles were traveling west on U.S. 378 when they collided with a box truck that was crossing the highway.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutken said Bates Coy McCutchen, 21, of Alcolu in Clarendon County, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

Tom Hanks told fans to “back the f--- off” after they bumped into his wife Rita Wilson,...
Video shows Tom Hanks telling fans to ‘back off’ after they bump into his wife Rita Wilson
Video shows Tom Hanks telling fans to ‘back off’ after they bump into his wife Rita Wilson
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup
With the national average for a gallon of gas now at an all-time high this week of $5 per...
Gas prices could fall under $5 in next week: GasBuddy analyst
Between the beginning of January and the end of November of last year, 236 children were...
Investigators deploy new tools to fight, track human trafficking in SC