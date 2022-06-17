Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in the Pee Dee, according to the Florence County Coroner.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 378 and Park Avenue.

Pye said the motorcycles were traveling west on U.S. 378 when they collided with a box truck that was crossing the highway.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutken said Bates Coy McCutchen, 21, of Alcolu in Clarendon County, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

