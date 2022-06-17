Submit a Tip
Bridge to be dedicated to fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer

(City of North Myrtle Beach/NMBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is set to again honor a police officer who died in the line of duty last year.

The Waccamaw River Swamp Bridge will be dedicated to NMBPD Sgt. Gordon Best during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will be held at the Chris Anderson Boat Landing where family, friends, fellow officers and city officials are set to attend.

Best died on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call for service at Barefoot Resort. He lost control of his vehicle on Highway 17, veering into a northbound lane and colliding with a utility pole.

Anyone who would like to attend Monday’s ceremony is asked to meet at the City of North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building at 9 a.m.

