‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to 2020 Timmonsville murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for murder.

Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death back in March 2020.

Authorities said Gibson’s body was discovered on East Byrd Street by a pedestrian.

The cause of death was never released in the case.

McKnight is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Investigators said McKnight is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327.

