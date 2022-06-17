Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Ben Hohenstatt | Ben Hohenstatt/The Juneau Empire via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks eke out a gain but still mark worst week since 2020
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Montana governor faces criticism for vacationing during floods
Darryl Bellamy
Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state