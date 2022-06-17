Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in the Carolina Forest area on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Ellsmere Court at around 6:10 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no one was hurt, according to officials.

The two people displaced were offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

VIDEO: NWS confirms EF-0 tornado damaged church, homes in Darlington County
VIDEO: NWS confirms EF-0 tornado damaged church, homes in Darlington County
VIDEO: Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state
VIDEO: Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
Bridge to be dedicated to fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer