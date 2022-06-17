2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in the Carolina Forest area on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Ellsmere Court at around 6:10 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no one was hurt, according to officials.

The two people displaced were offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

