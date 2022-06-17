Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 wanted, 2 arrested after Scotland County drug bust

2 arrested, 1 wanted after Scotland County drug bust
2 arrested, 1 wanted after Scotland County drug bust(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is wanted and another two are in custody after deputies in North Carolina seized a number of drugs.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said two search warrants were executed on Friday on Walters Road in the Laurel Hill area.

Deputies located the following from both homes:

  • 3.17 ounces of fentanyl
  • 1 gram of heroin
  • 263 grams of marijuana
  • 2 grams of methamphetamine
  • $6,254 in cash
  • Packing bags and other items associated with narcotic sales

The sheriff’s office said 47-year-old Anthony McLaurin and 18-year-old Sarah Heathcoe were arrested and face multiple charges as a result of the search.

A judge granted a $275,000 bond for McLaurin and a $10,000 bond for Heathcoe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tommie McLaurin
Tommie McLaurin(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also said 39-year-old Tommie McLaurin remains wanted in connection to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

Semori McKnight
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to 2020 Timmonsville murder
Between the beginning of January and the end of November of last year, 236 children were...
Investigators deploy new tools to fight, track human trafficking in SC
crime scene tape
Police investigate after man shot, killed in Marion
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Task force deploys new tools to track human trafficking in SC