1 wanted, 2 arrested after Scotland County drug bust

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is wanted and another two are in custody after deputies in North Carolina seized a number of drugs.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said two search warrants were executed on Friday on Walters Road in the Laurel Hill area.

Deputies located the following from both homes:

3.17 ounces of fentanyl

1 gram of heroin

263 grams of marijuana

2 grams of methamphetamine

$6,254 in cash

Packing bags and other items associated with narcotic sales

The sheriff’s office said 47-year-old Anthony McLaurin and 18-year-old Sarah Heathcoe were arrested and face multiple charges as a result of the search.

A judge granted a $275,000 bond for McLaurin and a $10,000 bond for Heathcoe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tommie McLaurin (Scotland County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also said 39-year-old Tommie McLaurin remains wanted in connection to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

