1 killed in Florence County crash involving 2 motorcycles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in the Pee Dee, according to an official.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 378 and Park Avenue.

Pye said the motorcycles were traveling west on U.S. 378 when they collided with a box truck that was crossing the highway.

An operator of one of the motorcycles died as a result of the crash. The operator of the other motorcycle was taken to the hospital, but no details were provided on their condition.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.