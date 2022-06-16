Third suspect connected to deadly 2021 shooting brought back to Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man identified by authorities as the third suspect in a deadly Pee Dee shooting is officially back in Marlboro County.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Johnnie Ray Marshall, Jr. was arrested by police as a fugitive in Hartford, Connecticut on June 8. He was transferred to the Marlboro County Detention Center on Thursday.

Marshall is facing multiple charges connected to the Dec. 14, 2021, shooting death of 37-year-old Robert Lee Covington. The sheriff’s office said Covington was found with a gunshot wound at a home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville.

Adrian Ingram and Larry Fields (Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Two other men, Adrian Ingram and Larry Fields, were previously arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Marshall and Fields are each charged with murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny.

Ingram, meanwhile, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office added that the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the East Hartford Police Department and the Connecticut State Police all assisted over the course of the arrests.

