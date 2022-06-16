Submit a Tip
The Summer season at L.W. Paul Living History Farm

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a step back in time at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Here, you’ll see first hand what life was like on an Horry County farm between 1900-1955.

We loved seeing how the garden is coming along, checking in with Minnie the Mule, learning how to can, and so much more! We’ll even take you through upcoming events.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm is free and open to the public.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

