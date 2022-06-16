The Summer season at L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Take a step back in time at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Here, you’ll see first hand what life was like on an Horry County farm between 1900-1955.

We loved seeing how the garden is coming along, checking in with Minnie the Mule, learning how to can, and so much more! We’ll even take you through upcoming events.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm is free and open to the public.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.