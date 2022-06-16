Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple shots were fired during a shooting near Horry-Georgetown Technical College, according to a police report.

Conway police officers were called at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to Technology Boulevard, which is off Highway 501 near HGTC’s campus.

The victim told officers that he heard someone breaking into his car, so he went outside.

The report states that one of the suspects fired a shot at the victim and missed.

The victim told police that he went back inside his home and in self-defense, he fired three shots at the suspects.

“The suspects then fired back at the victim,” according to the incident report. “The gun shots (sic) struck vehicles and the suspects broke into multiple vehicles.”

The report does not indicate if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

No word if any arrests have been made.

