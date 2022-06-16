Submit a Tip
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’

Murdaugh ordered to appear for disbarment hearing in June
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Gray)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh has been ordered to appear before the South Carolina Supreme Court in June for a hearing to determine whether or not he will be disbarred.

Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law in 2021 after allegations he stole funds from clients and his former law firm. Since his suspension, Murdaugh and his attorneys have admitted his involvement in multiple other crimes, including staging his own suicide to commit life insurance fraud.

Murdaugh also admitted earlier this month that he stole $4.3 million from the sons of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

In an order on Thursday, the state Supreme Court said there is no factual dispute that Murdaugh engaged in dishonest conduct, something that is normally established in a evidentiary hearing. Due to this fact, the Court said it is expediting Murdaugh’s disciplinary process.

His “egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment,” the Supreme Court order states.

Murdaugh has been ordered to appear before the Court at 11 a.m. on June 22 for final arguments before they decide on whether or not he will be disbarred.

Click here to read the full order from the Supreme Court of South Carolina.

