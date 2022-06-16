Submit a Tip
Report: Mother, newborn tested positive for ‘illegal substances’ at CMC; woman wanted

Pamela Price
Pamela Price(Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report provides new details on why Conway police are searching for a woman in an unlawful child neglect case.

The Conway Police Department sent an incident report to WMBF News in connection to the case.

It states that that earlier this month, they received a call and paperwork that said a baby boy was born on March 28, 2022 and that the mother and newborn had both tested positive for illegal substances.

The department said it has opened an investigation into unlawful child neglect involving Pamela Jean Price.

Conway police are asking that if you know where she is, call 843-248-1790.

