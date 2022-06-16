Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Myrtle Beach area bar earlier this month.

An incident report shows that around 2:30 a.m. on June 6, police were called to Klocker’s Taven on Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard intersection in regards to a shooting.

The report states that witnesses told the officer that they heard gunshots shortly after a person labeled “Suspect 1″ had left the bar.

There were shell casings located outside of Klocker’s Tavern, and pictures of damage done to the door, walls and television were taken and put into evidence.

Police said no one was shot in the case but a person was hurt by flying glass.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the surveillance pictures is asked to call 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.