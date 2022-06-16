Submit a Tip
North Carolina firefighter recruit dies during exercise

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man training to become a firefighter has died during a fitness exercise.

The Greensboro Fire Department is grieving the loss of a firefighter recruit who died Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

Andrew Vaughn, 36, of McLeansville, passed away after suffering a medical episode during GFD’s pre-employment physical assessment.

Vaughn was slated to join the GFD recruit class beginning September 1.

The Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson gave a statement about this loss in the firefighter community calling it a “tragic day” in the fire service.

“This is an absolutely tragic day for the fire service, Andrew’s family, and his wife Stephanie,” said Chief Robinson. “The Greensboro Fire Department is devastated by Andrew’s untimely death. Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

