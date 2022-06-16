Jury convicts 22-year-old in Jan. 2020 murder in Longs area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of shooting two people and killing one of them back in Jan. 2020.

Tyrell Harrison of Abbeville was convicted on Thursday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection and pretrial motions.

He was then found guilty of murdering Tyrone Ford who was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive.

Harrison also shot another man who was inside the car with Ford.

“In truth, this case probably could’ve been resolved before trial had the State been willing to settle,” Christopher Helms, the assistant solicitor, said following the verdict. “However, the victims of this horrible crime wanted to see this case to go to a jury, and while that is not our only consideration we certainly factor their feelings into our decisions. We thank the jury for living up to the oath they took and speaking the truth in this verdict, but this case is not over. We will see to it that the codefendant gets his day in court as well.”

The judge sentenced Harrison to 45 years in prison.

Tylik Griffin is also charged in the case and will be brought to court at a later date.

