Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - History could be made in November when it comes to the Horry County Council.

Jenna Dukes would be the first woman in ten years to hold a seat, as she’s set to run unopposed to represent the county’s first district. While she is running unopposed, write-in candidates are still allowed on the ballot.

MORE | FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Dukes, a local pharmacist and owner of Cherry Grove Drug, told WMBF News on Wednesday that she already has ideas on how to serve her district. Those range from creating jobs, improving infrastructure as well as addressing public safety.

“Public safety is definitely one of my number one issues to make sure they are taken care of so they can take care of our residents,” she said.

This is Dukes’s first foray into politics, but she said she plans to pull from her previous experience while she sits on the council.

“As a pharmacist we bring together both the patient and the healthcare team,” she said. “So with that experience as well as owning my own business, I think that’s going to work very well on council to be able to unite and work with other members.”

The general election will be held Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building

Latest News

VIDEO: Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat
VIDEO: Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat
.
VIDEO: South Carolina primary, 7th district breakdown
Representatives across the Grand Strand breakdown voter turnout
CCU professor breaks down Fry’s win over Rice in 7th District GOP primary
2022 Primary Elections
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks