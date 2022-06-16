Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - History could be made in November when it comes to the Horry County Council.

Jenna Dukes would be the first woman in ten years to hold a seat, as she’s set to run unopposed to represent the county’s first district. While she is running unopposed, write-in candidates are still allowed on the ballot.

Dukes, a local pharmacist and owner of Cherry Grove Drug, told WMBF News on Wednesday that she already has ideas on how to serve her district. Those range from creating jobs, improving infrastructure as well as addressing public safety.

“Public safety is definitely one of my number one issues to make sure they are taken care of so they can take care of our residents,” she said.

This is Dukes’s first foray into politics, but she said she plans to pull from her previous experience while she sits on the council.

“As a pharmacist we bring together both the patient and the healthcare team,” she said. “So with that experience as well as owning my own business, I think that’s going to work very well on council to be able to unite and work with other members.”

The general election will be held Nov. 8.

