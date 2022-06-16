Georgetown County shooting, assault suspect in custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting and assault in the Grand Strand is now in custody.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Hunter Nance was arrested in Williamsburg County on Thursday. Deputies said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with bringing Nance into custody.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to a home on Watford Place at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The report states witnesses told the responding deputy that two victims were shot and beaten inside the home.

After the deputy rendered aid, the victims told deputies that the suspect, later identified as Nance, shot at them from outside the residence before entering and using the weapon to beat them.

The victims also said Nance trapped them behind the front door and continued to attack them with the lower receiver of the firearm before fleeing, according to the report. The two victims were later taken to the hospital, but no update was provided on their condition.

Nance is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

