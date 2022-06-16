FIRST ALERT: Building heat, storm chances Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat goes out with a bang as storm chances increase late Friday.

FRIDAY

After a brief break from the scorching heat Thursday, it’s back with us Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon climb into the middle 90s, approaching 100° for areas inland of the Waterway. With increasing humidity, expect the heat index to push above 105° for most spots Friday afternoon.

A cold front is set to arrive late in the day, bringing in the chance of strong storms. While not everybody sees the rain, we do expect scattered downpours and storms to develop mid-afternoon and linger through sunset. Frequent lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts will be a concern with any storms that form Friday.

Late day storms possible Friday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

This cold front will usher in a BIG drop in humidity for the weekend! Mainly sunny skies will prevail both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the hotter of the two as temperatures approach 90°. No concerns with the heat index as dry air continues to filter in.

Sunday turns even cooler as we settle into the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Much less muggy weather arrives this weekend (WMBF)

MORE HEAT NEXT WEEK

Enjoy the break this weekend... round two of the heat wave arrives next week. Expected more 100° heat through mid-week with new record high temperatures possible.

Expect more record high temperatures next week (WMBF)

