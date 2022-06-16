Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Building heat, storm chances Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

More triple digit heat arrives Friday
More triple digit heat arrives Friday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat goes out with a bang as storm chances increase late Friday.

FRIDAY

After a brief break from the scorching heat Thursday, it’s back with us Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon climb into the middle 90s, approaching 100° for areas inland of the Waterway. With increasing humidity, expect the heat index to push above 105° for most spots Friday afternoon.

A cold front is set to arrive late in the day, bringing in the chance of strong storms. While not everybody sees the rain, we do expect scattered downpours and storms to develop mid-afternoon and linger through sunset. Frequent lightning and strong, damaging wind gusts will be a concern with any storms that form Friday.

Late day storms possible Friday
Late day storms possible Friday(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

This cold front will usher in a BIG drop in humidity for the weekend! Mainly sunny skies will prevail both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the hotter of the two as temperatures approach 90°. No concerns with the heat index as dry air continues to filter in.

Sunday turns even cooler as we settle into the upper 80s during the afternoon.

Much less muggy weather arrives this weekend
Much less muggy weather arrives this weekend(WMBF)

MORE HEAT NEXT WEEK

Enjoy the break this weekend... round two of the heat wave arrives next week. Expected more 100° heat through mid-week with new record high temperatures possible.

Expect more record high temperatures next week
Expect more record high temperatures next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern

Latest News

Hot and humid this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Heat continues ahead of weekend relief
The heat index reaches 100-105° these next three days before relief arrives for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy conditions continue until relief arrives this weekend
.
VIDEO: City of Marion opens cooling center at local gym
.
VIDEO: Experts urge pet owners to bring animals inside during extreme heat