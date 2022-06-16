CCU professor breaks down Fry’s win over Rice in 7th District GOP primary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - No matter who wins in November’s midterm elections, there will be a new representative for Horry County in Congress.

State lawmaker Russell Fry defeated incumbent Tom Rice on Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District.

MORE COVERAGE | 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Fry garnered over half the vote, riding momentum coming from an endorsement by former President Donald Trump - who rebuked Rice after the now-former congressman voted to impeach him after the January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Along with that endorsement, one local political analyst said that Fry’s win could also be contributed to other factors.

“I think what we saw was different factions of the Republican Party coming to the ballot box to voice either their concerns or displeasure with individual incumbents and some of if is related to issues surrounding Trump’s loss of the 2020 election,” said Holley Tankersley, a political science professor at Coastal Carolina University.

The hotly-contested GOP primary was one of many races on the ballot for Horry County voters. Horry County election director Sandy Martin said that more than 57,000 residents voted Tuesday, which equates to about 20% of the county’s registered voters.

About 4% of registered voters also participated in early voting, which operated for the first time in South Carolina during the primary.

Tankersley also said Fry’s win is part of a bigger picture when it comes to the state of the GOP.

“I think it does play a role that exists in [the] division in the Republican Party across the country, not just here in South Carolina,” she said. “And so I think while we can’t necessarily contribute the one endorsement it certainly was one number of factors.”

Fry will take on Democrat nominee Daryl Scott in November’s midterm election.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.