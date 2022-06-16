Bond denied for 17-year-old charged in deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager charged in connection to the shooting death of a Dillon County man was denied bond this week.

4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel told WMBF News that bond was denied for 17-year-old Trevon McGirt earlier this week.

McGirt is charged with murder connected to the May 27 death of 56-year-old Archie Timothy Brown, of Latta. Deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a burglary in the area of Sunset Drive and Bethea Street Extension.

A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were also taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Daniel added that the younger teens are still detained as of Wednesday and are undergoing a court-ordered evaluation. He also said he intends to ask the judge to charge them as adults, along with McGirt.

