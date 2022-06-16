Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

$10M investment bringing 400+ jobs to Florence County

Chickens
Chickens(KFYR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A joint venture will bring over 400 jobs and a $10 million investment to Florence County.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County on Thursday.

The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC is a poultry further processing company that specializes in deboning, portioning, marination, custom further processing and mechanically separating food.

“We are excited to become a member of Florence County and the Pee Dee Region,” said Carolina Precision Foods, LLC Chief Financial Officer Jim Robinson. “With over 65 million pounds of poultry processed weekly within two hours of Florence, this was the perfect location for our plant.”

Located at 2901 W. Darlington Street in Florence, Carolina Precision Foods, LLC’s new facility will partner with regional poultry processors in custom further processing of poultry products.

“Agribusiness is one of our leading industries, and with our pro-business environment, it continues to grow at a rapid pace,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate Carolina Precision Foods, LLC on their $10 million investment and look forward to the impact these 402 new jobs will have on Florence County.”

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Precision Foods, LLC to Florence County and are excited about the new jobs they will create for our community,” said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr. “It is clear that food and beverage companies continue to find Florence County as the right place to do business.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
2022 Primary Elections
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks
Russell Fry
Fry unseats Rice, wins GOP nomination for 7th Congressional District, unofficial results show

Latest News

SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis...
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis advances for Democrats
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Pamela Price
Report: Mother, newborn tested positive for ‘illegal substances’ at CMC; woman wanted