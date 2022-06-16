$10M investment bringing 400+ jobs to Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A joint venture will bring over 400 jobs and a $10 million investment to Florence County.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County on Thursday.

The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC is a poultry further processing company that specializes in deboning, portioning, marination, custom further processing and mechanically separating food.

“We are excited to become a member of Florence County and the Pee Dee Region,” said Carolina Precision Foods, LLC Chief Financial Officer Jim Robinson. “With over 65 million pounds of poultry processed weekly within two hours of Florence, this was the perfect location for our plant.”

Located at 2901 W. Darlington Street in Florence, Carolina Precision Foods, LLC’s new facility will partner with regional poultry processors in custom further processing of poultry products.

“Agribusiness is one of our leading industries, and with our pro-business environment, it continues to grow at a rapid pace,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate Carolina Precision Foods, LLC on their $10 million investment and look forward to the impact these 402 new jobs will have on Florence County.”

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Precision Foods, LLC to Florence County and are excited about the new jobs they will create for our community,” said Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr. “It is clear that food and beverage companies continue to find Florence County as the right place to do business.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

