Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand winners from The Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 2014, WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest has been highlighting local businesses in our community. This year, over 148,000 votes were recorded.

We loved joining you from your choice for Best Waterfront Dining, The Wicked Tuna. We taste tested our way through with popular menu items and drinks. Plus, we caught up with Best Bank and Mortgage, Anderson Brothers Bank; Best Pool and Spa, Elko Spas, Billiards, and Pools; and Best Real Estate Group, Garden City Realty.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Best of GST Winners, part 2
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Best of GST Winners, part 4
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Best of GST Winners, part 5
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Best of GST Winners, part 1
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Best of GST Winners, part 6