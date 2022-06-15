WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand winners from The Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 2014, WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest has been highlighting local businesses in our community. This year, over 148,000 votes were recorded.

We loved joining you from your choice for Best Waterfront Dining, The Wicked Tuna. We taste tested our way through with popular menu items and drinks. Plus, we caught up with Best Bank and Mortgage, Anderson Brothers Bank; Best Pool and Spa, Elko Spas, Billiards, and Pools; and Best Real Estate Group, Garden City Realty.

Come along with us!

