Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be a runoff election in a couple of weeks to determine who will lead the Horry County Council.

Mark Lazarus received 38.74% of the vote while Johnny Gardner received 25.38%, according to the SC Votes results.

A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.

Gardner is the current Horry County chairman and has served in the district since 2018.

Lazarus served as the county council chair from 2013 to 2018.

The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, June 28.

