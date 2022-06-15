Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While many races have clear winners after Tuesday’s primary election, others do not.

Those races will head to a runoff election in two weeks.

A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.

In Horry County, Mark Lazarus and Johnny Gardner will face off to see who will be the next Horry County Council chairman.

Lazarus received 39% of the vote while Gardner took home 25%.

Gardner is the current chairman and has served since 2018. Lazarus was the county chairman from 2013 to 2018.

Also, the race to determine who will get the GOP nomination for the Horry County School Board Chairman will also be decided in two weeks.

David Cox received 42% of the vote, while Helen Mason Smith received 34%.

The seat is up for grabs because the current school board chair, Ken Richardson, ran for the 7th Congressional District seat.

Also, Horry County District 8 seat, which covers the Forestbrook area, will head to a runoff. Mikey Mash Masciarelli received 34% of the vote, while Brandon Skipper took home 28%.

Councilman Johnny Vaught currently holds the District 8 seat but ran for Horry County Council chairman.

In the Pee Dee, Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson and Isaac Gin Wilson will face off in a runoff election to determine who will get the Democratic nomination for the Florence City Council District 1 seat.

Marlboro County Council District 3, 4 and 5 will also have a runoff election.

And in Marion County, voters will head back to the polls to determine who will win the county council district 3 and 5 seats.

The runoff elections will take place in two weeks on Tuesday, June 28.

