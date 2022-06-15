Submit a Tip
Seven Chants earn spots on Phil Steele’s 2022 preseason SBC football teams

McCall, Stewart, Lampkin garnered first-team honors
CCU defensive end Josaiah Stewart.
CCU defensive end Josaiah Stewart.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a total of seven Chanticleers named to Phil Steele’s 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams, the publication announced this week.

Headlining the group were Grayson McCall, Willie Lampkin, and Josaiah Stewart who all garnered first-team honors, while D’Jordan Strong was named to the second team.

Earning fourth-team recognition from Phil Steele were Jerrod Clark on defense and both Braydon Bennett and graduate transfer Sam Pinckney on offense.

All seven were previously named to Athlon Sports’ 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt teams and were joined by experienced returners Reese White and Antwine Loper who both garnered third-team accolades.

Coastal will kick off the 2022 football season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Army at 7 p.m. ET.

2022 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

