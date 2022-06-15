Submit a Tip
Fry unseats Rice, wins GOP nomination for 7th Congressional District, unofficial results show

Russell Fry
Russell Fry(Source: Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina state Rep. Russell Fry has won the GOP nomination for the 7th Congressional District, according to unofficial results.

The unofficial results show that Fry received 51% of the vote, according to the SC Votes results.

Fry emerged as one of the top challengers to Rep. Tom Rice after he received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Rice officially called Fry just before 11 p.m. and conceded the race. He also congratulated Fry and told him he will make a great congressman.

He has served in the South Carolina Legislature since late 2015 when he won a special election.

He’s helped the legislature’s Republican majority whip support on key bills, including some in response to the opioid epidemic, a “heartbeat” law that restricts abortion access and open-carry firearm law.

Fry will now face off against Democratic challenger Daryl Scott in the general election on Nov. 3.



