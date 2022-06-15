Submit a Tip
Parking limited as North Myrtle Beach preps for barge landing maintenance

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NMB) - Preparations for a maintenance dredge in the Cherry Grove area of the City of North Myrtle Beach are underway.

Crews are currently working on the foundation for a barge landing at the Cherry Grove Beach Canal. Crews are building a barge landing and ramp for the equipment that will be necessary to conduct a scheduled maintenance dredging in the fall of 2022.

As a result, some parking spots at the far end of the Cherry Grove Park and Boat Ramp are not available now. Also, anglers and pedestrians are warned to avoid the area as well. Trespassing is not allowed.

Once crews are finished with constructing the barge landing, the area may remain off-limits as crews begin preparation for maintenance dredging of the Cherry Grove Beach Canal.

Work may begin anytime between October 1 and March 31, 2023.

The canals planned for dredging are between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North.

When the dredge starts, material will be removed by hydraulic dredge and pumped to the Tidewater Disposal Basin.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

