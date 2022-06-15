Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a North Carolina tax preparation business has been arrested after attempting to board a flight out of the country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Emmanuel Wesner Jean was taken into custody at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport while trying to board a flight to Haiti.

In a now-unsealed criminal complaint, Jean is accused of falsifying federal income tax returns of at least two clients of his business, Jean Tax Services, without their knowledge. The false information minimized the clients’ tax liabilities and maximized their refund amounts.

The clients also learned Jean claimed those credits on their tax return when they were audited by the IRS and were required to repay and money received. Jean is also accused of falsifying a return prepared as part of an undercover IRS investigation.

Jean appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered to be held in custody until further proceedings. He’s been charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return.

Prosecutors said Jean faces up to 36 months in prison if convicted.

