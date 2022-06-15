MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 18.

This year’s event begins with a Unity Parade/Walk.

Participants will meet between the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street, and the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street 8:30 a.m., for line up.

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18 (Myrtle Beach City Government)

The Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. from Oak Street to Mr. Joe White and finally to the Juneteenth festivities’ site, at Charlie’s Place, 1420 Carver Street.

Everyone is encouraged to come and celebrate Juneteenth festivities, including the ribbon cutting at Charlie’s Place, a Gullah Gee Chee presentation, live entertainment, vendors, food, and a kids’ zone.

Copyright 2022 WM.BF. All rights reserved.