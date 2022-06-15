Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18(Myrtle Beach City Government)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 18.

This year’s event begins with a Unity Parade/Walk.

Participants will meet between the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street, and the City Services Building, 921 North Oak Street 8:30 a.m., for line up.

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18(Myrtle Beach City Government)

The Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. from Oak Street to Mr. Joe White and finally to the Juneteenth festivities’ site, at Charlie’s Place, 1420 Carver Street.

Everyone is encouraged to come and celebrate Juneteenth festivities, including the ribbon cutting at Charlie’s Place, a Gullah Gee Chee presentation, live entertainment, vendors, food, and a kids’ zone.

Copyright 2022 WM.BF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair

Latest News

An essential nonprofit in Springfield is looking for volunteer drivers.
Meals on Wheels provides wellness checks when temperatures rise
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach FY23 budget passes first round
.
VIDEO: CCMF owners look ahead to next year’s festival after having another sold out year
.
VIDEO: City of Marion opens cooling center at local gym