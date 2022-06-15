Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at Grand Strand family campsite

Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family camp site
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family camp site(Ocean Lakes Family Campground)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A young swan covered in cooking oil at a Myrtle Beach campsite was rescued by staff and volunteers Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ocean Lakes Family Campground, the juvenile swan, or cygnet, was completely covered in cooking oil, leading staff to believe cooking oil was disposed of in one of the lakes.

The oil was weighing the young swan down.

Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite(Ocean Lakes Family Campground)

Additionally, when a swan gets any type of oil on them, it prevents them from staying dry and from regulating body temperature.

When found, the swan was frantically attempting to clean itself, which means it was steadily ingesting the oil and near death.

“At this time, the swan has been given five baths in Dawn Dish Soap. The swan will need more baths to remove the remaining oil from the belly. The swan is being kept warm since it cannot regulate its own body temperature. It finally began drinking water and eating food; however, not a sufficient amount. The swan will continue to be closely monitored and cleaned,” Ocean Lakes Family Campground said.

Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite(Ocean Lakes Family Campground)

Never dispose of any type of oil in any body of water. The oil can and will harm the animals that inhabit that area.

The campground issued a special thank you to the security teammates and volunteers who rescued the swan and provided immediate care.

Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family campsite(Ocean Lakes Family Campground)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
Parking limited as North Myrtle Beach preps for barge landing maintenance
Parking limited as North Myrtle Beach preps for barge landing maintenance
2022 Primary Elections
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks