Horry County police seize 1 kilogram of heroin during investigation, man charged

Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez (left), the kilogram of heroin found (right)
Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez (left), the kilogram of heroin found (right)(JRLDC/Horry County PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged after a weeks-long drug investigation has led to a kilogram of heroin being found in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said Wednesday that 25-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez was arrested in connection to the investigation, which began in April. He was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs of 28 grams or more.

Officials with the HCPD said the department was working with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division regarding heroin trafficking in the Grand Strand.

The total kilogram of heroin was found over the course of the investigation, police said.

“Investigations like this are made possible by individuals who want to work together to see their community become better and safer,” the HCPD said in a statement.

Online records show Gonzalez-Sanchez was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on April 28.

He was released on a $50,000 bond on May 2.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

