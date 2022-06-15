Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County man convicted of sexually assaulting minor arrested, sentenced to 20 years

John Peter Kehborn, Jr.
John Peter Kehborn, Jr.(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted in a 2020 sexual assault involving a 13-year-old.

A judge sentenced 48-year-old John Peter Kehborn, Jr. on Wednesday after he was convicted in February, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Officials said Kehborn failed to appear for his trial, during which a jury found him guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Kehborn was extradited back to Horry County after recently being arrested on a warrant by U.S. Marshals in Texas.

Prosecutors said the sexual assault happened on May 26, 2020. The child told family members what happened and her mother immediately reported the abuse. DNA evidence and statements made by Kehborn led to his arrest and connected him to the crime.

Kehborn is not eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender upon his release.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building

Latest News

Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson
2 charged after deputies find fentanyl at NC detention center
Seasonably hot and humid.
FIRST ALERT: Heat continues ahead of weekend relief
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at family camp site
Juvenile swan saved from potentially deadly cooking oil at Grand Strand family campsite