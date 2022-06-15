Horry County man convicted of sexually assaulting minor arrested, sentenced to 20 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted in a 2020 sexual assault involving a 13-year-old.

A judge sentenced 48-year-old John Peter Kehborn, Jr. on Wednesday after he was convicted in February, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Officials said Kehborn failed to appear for his trial, during which a jury found him guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Kehborn was extradited back to Horry County after recently being arrested on a warrant by U.S. Marshals in Texas.

Prosecutors said the sexual assault happened on May 26, 2020. The child told family members what happened and her mother immediately reported the abuse. DNA evidence and statements made by Kehborn led to his arrest and connected him to the crime.

Kehborn is not eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender upon his release.

