Graduating 14-year-old marks Milwaukee’s 100th homicide

A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022. (SOURCE: WISN)
By Kristin Price
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Milwaukee reached a grim milestone with its 100th homicide of the year.

The latest victim was a 14-year-old girl, who was killed Monday night in a shooting just hours before her eighth grade graduation ceremony.

The family of Tomorrow Brumfield should be celebrating her achievement. Instead, they’re planning a funeral.

The girl’s uncle, Akpan Blake, said she would have graduated Tuesday.

“Now, she’s got wings instead of a diploma,” he said.

The eighth grader planned to walk across the stage at the ceremony for Milwaukee’s 53rd Street School Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police said someone shot and killed her Monday night before 10 p.m.

“I’ve been through it where I can take the pain, they don’t deserve this,” Blake said. “They don’t deserve this. I just want justice to be served, but pain takes time to heal.”

Tomorrow’s mother did not want to speak to the media, but she described her daughter as “vibrant” and “assertive” via text message.

She also said Tomorrow was the oldest of four and loved being with her sisters.

“Bright, enlightening, beautiful, decent, respectful child,” she said via text. “Physical appearance is hard to get used to not having.”

Tomorrow’s uncle is grateful for the memories and the laughs she brought him.

“Hey yesterday, I’ll see you Tomorrow,” he said. “Good girl, good girl. I swear to y’all, good girl. My niece didn’t deserve this.”

Police have known a suspect but have made no arrests as of yet.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

