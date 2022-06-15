Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Steamy conditions continue until relief arrives this weekend

The heat index reaches 100-105° these next three days before relief arrives for the weekend.
The heat index reaches 100-105° these next three days before relief arrives for the weekend.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues through the remainder of the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the beaches. Meanwhile, inland areas will make a run for the upper 90s again before relief arrives this weekend.

TODAY

It's going to be a HOT day on tap.
It's going to be a HOT day on tap.(WMBF)

Steamy, balmy, muggy, miserable & humid are just a few adjectives to describe today’s forecast. It’s already feeling gross the moment you walk out the door this morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. With the humidity in place, the heat index will climb to around 105° for most spots this afternoon.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Heat & humidity will continue through the end of the week with heat index reaching to near 105 both days. A few storms will be possible as a cold front moves closer to the area late in the day on Friday. It’s not a washout but we’ve added a 30% chance of showers and storms for everyone Friday afternoon & evening. The bigger story will be the relief the front brings just in time for the weekend.

Here's a look at the cold front for Friday with a 30% chance of showers & storms.
Here's a look at the cold front for Friday with a 30% chance of showers & storms.(WMBF)

RELIEF IN SIGHT

The cold front will push south of the region by Friday night and will finally usher in some relief from the heat and humidity. In fact, much lower humidity will filter in to the area for the weekend into early next week making for a rather refreshing feeling. Temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and drop into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Need relief? An approaching cold front will bring rain chances Friday but cooler and...
Need relief? An approaching cold front will bring rain chances Friday but cooler and comfortable weather for the weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
South Carolina election vote
What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

Latest News

Hot and humid again Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Heat continues ahead of weekend relief
.
VIDEO: City of Marion opens cooling center at local gym
.
VIDEO: Experts urge pet owners to bring animals inside during extreme heat
It's going to feel like 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for tomorrow