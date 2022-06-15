FIRST ALERT: Steamy conditions continue until relief arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity continues through the remainder of the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the beaches. Meanwhile, inland areas will make a run for the upper 90s again before relief arrives this weekend.

TODAY

It's going to be a HOT day on tap. (WMBF)

Steamy, balmy, muggy, miserable & humid are just a few adjectives to describe today’s forecast. It’s already feeling gross the moment you walk out the door this morning. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. With the humidity in place, the heat index will climb to around 105° for most spots this afternoon.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Heat & humidity will continue through the end of the week with heat index reaching to near 105 both days. A few storms will be possible as a cold front moves closer to the area late in the day on Friday. It’s not a washout but we’ve added a 30% chance of showers and storms for everyone Friday afternoon & evening. The bigger story will be the relief the front brings just in time for the weekend.

Here's a look at the cold front for Friday with a 30% chance of showers & storms. (WMBF)

RELIEF IN SIGHT

The cold front will push south of the region by Friday night and will finally usher in some relief from the heat and humidity. In fact, much lower humidity will filter in to the area for the weekend into early next week making for a rather refreshing feeling. Temperatures will be near 90 on Saturday and drop into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Need relief? An approaching cold front will bring rain chances Friday but cooler and comfortable weather for the weekend. (WMBF)

