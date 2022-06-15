Submit a Tip
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen before the start of a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

Fauci, who also is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is experiencing mild symptoms. He got the positive result on a rapid antigen test, and he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

