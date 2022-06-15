Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

(Gray News) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

Fauci, who also is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is experiencing mild symptoms. He got the positive result on a rapid antigen test, and he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

