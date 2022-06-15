Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies find infant twins abandoned after Texas interstate crash, sheriff says

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said the woman told responders her car had broken...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said the woman told responders her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.(Gray News, file)
By Jeff Awtrey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their mother following a crash on I-20.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office, drivers on I-20 eastbound said overnight that a woman was running into traffic. A Department of Public Safety trooper found her about four miles away and said she appeared to be intoxicated.

A deputy arrived, and the woman was placed under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle. The woman then said her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers searched the area, and the vehicle was found crashed on the south service road of I-20. The car had driven through the end of a road barricade and appeared to be totaled.

One infant child was found in the vehicle, and emergency medical services were called to care for them. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While the woman was in the patrol car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. The woman, who has not yet been identified, is in custody.

No other information was provided on the condition of the children. The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Move right law in South Carolina
South Carolina ‘slowpoke citations’ intended to ease congestion, road rage
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair

Latest News

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
The Supreme Court justice's would-be attacker called 911 on himself.
911 call from alleged Brett Kavanaugh plot released
Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
Myrtle Beach Juneteenth Parade is Saturday, June 18
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.
Sealed VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale