Deputies: 135 grams of ‘purple heroin’ seized in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of drugs were found during a search conducted by deputies in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the search came after a month-long investigation that resulted in a search warrant being executed at 1359 Beck Lane, which is located near Quinby.

Officials said the following drugs and other items were found by investigators:

135 grams of purple heroin “Purple heroin” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil Deputies said the amount found is equivalent to approximately 4,500 single doses

85.2 grams of cocaine

21.5 grams of crack cocaine

2 handguns

The sheriff’s office also said possibly 86 oxycodone pills were found during the search. The estimated street value of the drugs found is around $60,000.

No arrests were immediately announced, but the FCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

