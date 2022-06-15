Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: 135 grams of ‘purple heroin’ seized in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of drugs were found during a search conducted by deputies in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the search came after a month-long investigation that resulted in a search warrant being executed at 1359 Beck Lane, which is located near Quinby.

Officials said the following drugs and other items were found by investigators:

  • 135 grams of purple heroin
    • “Purple heroin” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil
    • Deputies said the amount found is equivalent to approximately 4,500 single doses
  • 85.2 grams of cocaine
  • 21.5 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2 handguns

The sheriff’s office also said possibly 86 oxycodone pills were found during the search. The estimated street value of the drugs found is around $60,000.

No arrests were immediately announced, but the FCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 7th Avenue...
Coroner’s office: 21-year-old was helping pull boy from rip current when he disappeared in ocean
Angela Zeigler, Will Zeigler
Pair accused of hitting pedestrian in Myrtle Beach, driving away from scene
Johnny Gardner, Mark Lazarus
Unofficial results: Runoff election to be held for Horry County Council chair
Thomas Walsh
Warrant: Man held at knifepoint, cut during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building
1 injured after car drives into Myrtle Beach building

Latest News

18-year-old killed in Lumberton shooting, deputies say
Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez (left), the kilogram of heroin found (right)
Horry County police seize 1 kilogram of heroin during investigation, man charged
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson
2 charged after deputies find fentanyl at NC detention center