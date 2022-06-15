Deputies: 135 grams of ‘purple heroin’ seized in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of drugs were found during a search conducted by deputies in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the search came after a month-long investigation that resulted in a search warrant being executed at 1359 Beck Lane, which is located near Quinby.
Officials said the following drugs and other items were found by investigators:
- 135 grams of purple heroin
- “Purple heroin” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil
- Deputies said the amount found is equivalent to approximately 4,500 single doses
- 85.2 grams of cocaine
- 21.5 grams of crack cocaine
- 2 handguns
The sheriff’s office also said possibly 86 oxycodone pills were found during the search. The estimated street value of the drugs found is around $60,000.
No arrests were immediately announced, but the FCSO said the investigation is ongoing.
